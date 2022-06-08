Companies / Retail & Consumer Spar grows profits as SA shopping habits normalise The retailer benefited from easing Covid-19 restrictions in its half year to end-March, but it has still slashed its dividend to fund corporate activity B L Premium

Retail group Spar says it is encouraged by a normalisation of shopping behaviour in SA as Covid-19 recedes, but it has still cut its interim dividend by more than a third as it eyes growth and rolls out software upgrades across its business.

A return of more usual liquor store trading hours helped boost traffic at grocery stores in the six months to end-March, Spar reported on Wednesday, with group turnover rising 5.2% to R67.6bn...