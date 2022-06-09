Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: Sometimes, life gives you a Lululemon Rules of thumb about retail models can be dangerous. Some models aren’t as defensive as they seem, while others boast a cult following of wealthy consumers B L Premium

Retailers are popular among local investors as there are many to choose from on the JSE. This week alone, the earnings calendar features the likes of Spar, TFG and Mr Price. Themes that are driving the broad retail sector include inflation, supply chain pressures and levels of discretionary consumer spending.

There’s always much debate on the JSE about choosing between grocery or clothing retailers, with some left-field options like furniture retailer Lewis thrown in for good measure. Don’t forget the pharmacy groups, with Clicks and Dis-Chem enjoying high valuation multiples...