KZN floods hammer business sentiment in second quarter
08 June 2022 - 13:26
UPDATED 08 June 2022 - 17:45
Business sentiment took a knock in the second quarter after the worst floods in three decades struck KwaZulu-Natal in April, causing damage to infrastructure estimated at R25bn.
The manufacturing sector in particular was caught up in the eye of the storm, as the Toyota SA plant was forced to temporarily shut down, which consequently affected production and exports...
