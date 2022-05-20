×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart gets nod from Competition Commission for sale of fresh-food assets

The commission has recommended the Competition Tribunal approve the R1.36bn deal that forms part of the retailer’s turnaround

20 May 2022 - 07:57 Karl Gernetzky
The deal would see Shoprite acquire 56 Cambridge Food and Rhino stores and Massfresh — which comprises The Fruitspot and a meat processing facility — as well as 12 Cash & Carry stores from Massmart. Picture: 123RF/FASCINADORA
The deal would see Shoprite acquire 56 Cambridge Food and Rhino stores and Massfresh — which comprises The Fruitspot and a meat processing facility — as well as 12 Cash & Carry stores from Massmart. Picture: 123RF/FASCINADORA

Massmart, the owner of Game and Makro, says the Competition Commission has recommended the approval of a R1.36bn sale of its fresh-food assets to Shoprite.  

The recommendation that the tribunal approve the transaction does come with conditions, Massmart said in a statement on Friday. The retailer did not go into detail, but such conditions often include commitments to avoid retrenchments.

Massmart announced the sale in August, and would see Shoprite acquire 56 Cambridge Food and Rhino stores and Massfresh — which comprises The Fruitspot and a meat processing facility — as well as 12 Cash & Carry stores. 

Shoprite has indicated it is looking to beef up its interest in the low-income market, a growing retail space in SA as consumers hunt for discounts.

The sale forms part of a turnaround plan led by former Walmart executive and CEO Mitchell Slape to bring the ailing group back to profitability after three annual losses of more than R1bn.

Slape has shut down tech chain Dion Wired, merged four company units into two, outsourced software support to a Walmart centre in India, and accelerated investment into e-commerce.

Massmart had indicated on Thursday that the assets, being held for sale, had weighed on its performance in the 19 weeks to May 8, with discontinued operations seeing a 15.4% sales decline.

Cambridge was under particular pressure, with sales falling 18.6% to R2.2bn. This business has been directly affected by the civil unrest that took place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021, as affected stores had not reintroduced all product categories.

The discontinued operations accounted for less than a tenth of the groups total R30.4bn in total sales, down 0.2% for the period.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Massmart flags fall in revenue and pressure on SA consumers

Economic conditions and July 2021’s civil unrest have weighed on the owner of Game
Companies
1 day ago

Massmart calls for easier visa rules to bring in skills

Kuseni Dlamini says SA needs easier access to scarce talent and the tourism industry will benefit from a more user-friendly visa process
Companies
4 weeks ago

Trade of the Month: Spar vs Massmart

Pairs trade: core long Spar and opportunistic short Massmart?
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay’s growth vision includes trimming ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Buybacks? Special dividend? Investec ponders how ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Judges want Peter Moyo’s lawyers investigated ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Alexforbes launches policy to support emerging ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Renergen posts big jump in revenue as gas prices ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Massmart keeps faith with 50% Builders expansion plan

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart may need to sell more assets after heavy loss, say analysts

Companies / Retail & Consumer

THE FINANCE GHOST: Hunting the inflation truffles

Opinion

Analysts question Game’s future at Massmart

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.