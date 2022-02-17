the ghost train
THE FINANCE GHOST: Hunting the inflation truffles
Investing, say the greats, is all about timing. And a good nose for a bargain, in our inflationary world
17 February 2022 - 05:00
Inflation "surges and hits highest level in 40 years" screamed the headlines in the past week. Perhaps there is hope for my gold position, which I took in December 2020 in anticipation of inflation. Thus far, the precious metal has been as effective as a lifeboat with a hole in it.
A Bloomberg report last week indicated that economists have underestimated the monthly change in inflation in eight of the past 10 months...
