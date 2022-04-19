ECONOMIC GROWTH
Massmart calls for easier visa rules to bring in skills
Kuseni Dlamini says SA needs easier access to scarce talent and the tourism industry will benefit from a more user-friendly visa process
19 April 2022 - 23:51
SA needs to make it easier for skilled individuals from abroad to work in the country and for tourists to apply for visas, says Massmart chair Kuseni Dlamini in the company’s annual report.
“If SA is to grow and prosper and our companies are to be globally competitive, we need access to scarce talent. We need to make the process of people applying to work in SA ‘more user friendly’,” Dlamini said...
