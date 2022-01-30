Analysts question Game’s future at Massmart
30 January 2022 - 07:47
Massmart would be better off selling its underperforming Game division and focusing instead on its far stronger Makro business, analysts say.
The consumer goods group owned by Walmart on Friday published a sales update for the 52 weeks ended December 26 2021 that shows Game’s total sales fell 8.1% to R15.3bn from a year earlier, and the brand’s total South African store sales were 6.9% lower. ..
