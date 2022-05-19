Companies / Retail & Consumer Massmart flags revenue decline and pressure on SA’s consumers Economic conditions and July's civil unrest have weighed on the owner of Game B L Premium

Retailer Massmart, the owner of Game, Builders Warehouse and Makro, has warned of revenue pressure and rising costs, with the group battling the fallout of July’s civil unrest and signs that economic conditions are eroding customers’ disposable income.

Total group sales fell 0.2% to R30.4bn in the 19 weeks to May 8, Massmart said in a trading update, with total sales at Game falling 3.7%, and consumers had shifted their spending in favour of non-discretionary items...