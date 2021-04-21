Companies / Retail & Consumer State must be more transparent about vaccines, says Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman The longer rollout takes, the greater the risk of a third wave, Ackerman warns BL PREMIUM

The chair of SA’s second-largest retailer, Gareth Ackerman, is concerned about the slow pace of the vaccine rollout in the country.

The longer it takes, the longer South Africans remain unprotected from the virus, and the greater the risk of a third wave, and the possibility of new virus variants emerging, he says. ..