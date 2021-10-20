Companies / Retail & Consumer Gareth Ackerman urges government to move Mooi River toll plaza Action is needed to prevent another shutdown after violence hit province, Pick n Pay chair says B L Premium

Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman has urged the government to rethink the location of the Mooi River toll plaza, on the N3 between Durban and SA’s economic heartland of Johannesburg, that was shut down during the July riots.

The N3 is the main arterial route from Durban’s harbour to Gauteng...