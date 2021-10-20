Gareth Ackerman urges government to move Mooi River toll plaza
Action is needed to prevent another shutdown after violence hit province, Pick n Pay chair says
20 October 2021 - 21:00
Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman has urged the government to rethink the location of the Mooi River toll plaza, on the N3 between Durban and SA’s economic heartland of Johannesburg, that was shut down during the July riots.
The N3 is the main arterial route from Durban’s harbour to Gauteng...
