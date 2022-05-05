Companies / Retail & Consumer AB InBev’s SA sales soar thanks to Carling Black Label AB InBev said on Thursday in its results for the three months to end-March that revenue grew 30.7% year on year, helped by a one-month ban on alcohol sales in the first quarter of 2021 B L Premium

Sales at the world’s largest brewer, AB InBev, rose almost a third in SA at the start of 2022, driven by its popular Carling Black Label beer.

AB InBev said on Thursday in its results for the three months to end-March that revenue grew 30.7% year on year, helped by a one-month ban on alcohol sales in the first quarter of 2021. This is almost three times as high as the 11.1% year-on-year increase in global revenue...