NEWS ANALYSIS: Spar finds Poland tough going but is making progress

Spar is taking longer to break even in Poland than planned after it bought a loss-making distribution business, but it believes it is on track to turn the business around in one of the fastest-growing countries in Eastern Europe.

Spar, a wholesaler that sells products to independently owned retail stores, expanded offshore seven years ago and has been successful in Switzerland and Ireland, as well as in a joint venture in Sri Lanka, with 36.5% of 2021 turnover now coming from abroad. ..