Shoprite expects spike in earnings of at least 20% Shoprite continues to be a market leader in SA, growing far more than other retailers have

SA's largest grocer, Shoprite, has flagged a profit rise of at least a fifth for the 2022 half-year — a sign the owner of Checkers and U-Save continues to pick up market share.

Shoprite’s headline earnings per share are expected to increase between 20.5% and 26.5% to between 501.8c and 526.8c in the six months to end-January, the group said in a trading update...