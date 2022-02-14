Shoprite expects spike in earnings of at least 20%
Shoprite continues to be a market leader in SA, growing far more than other retailers have
14 February 2022 - 15:40
SA's largest grocer, Shoprite, has flagged a profit rise of at least a fifth for the 2022 half-year — a sign the owner of Checkers and U-Save continues to pick up market share.
Shoprite’s headline earnings per share are expected to increase between 20.5% and 26.5% to between 501.8c and 526.8c in the six months to end-January, the group said in a trading update...
