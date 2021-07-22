Features / Cover Story Retailers count the cost of unrest Retailers are picking up the pieces amid clean-up operations after a week of looting, arson and unrest in which many lost everything they had worked for BL PREMIUM

Independent retailer Vimal Ambaram last week watched his high-end menswear boutique in the Durban CBD being ransacked in real time.

Connected to store cameras through his phone, Ambaram watched helplessly as looters tried on the expensive suits and shoes that can sell for as much R5,000, making sure they stole well-fitting items...