Retailers count the cost of unrest
Retailers are picking up the pieces amid clean-up operations after a week of looting, arson and unrest in which many lost everything they had worked for
22 July 2021 - 05:00
Independent retailer Vimal Ambaram last week watched his high-end menswear boutique in the Durban CBD being ransacked in real time.
Connected to store cameras through his phone, Ambaram watched helplessly as looters tried on the expensive suits and shoes that can sell for as much R5,000, making sure they stole well-fitting items...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now