PODCAST | Consumer tips: making the most of Black Friday without overspending

Responsible spending during Black Friday is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ester Ochse, product head for FNB Money Management.

Retailers around the world, and in SA, have been advertising low prices, discounts, savings and specials as Black Friday approaches this week. While some focus on that one day, others have turned November into a month of sales and specials.

The sector is looking to festive season shoppers to make back some lost ground, with BankservAfrica predicting that Black Friday sales are likely to outstrip last year’s that were hit by the Covid-19 shock.

But as retailers look for record sales, consumers need to be careful that their hard-earned rands are not spent frivolously during this time.

