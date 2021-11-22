Companies / Retail & Consumer

PODCAST | Consumer tips: making the most of Black Friday without overspending

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ester Ochse, product head for FNB Money Management

22 November 2021 - 17:17 Mudiwa Gavaza
Consumers shop for Black Friday specials in November last year. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Consumers shop for Black Friday specials in November last year. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Responsible spending during Black Friday is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ester Ochse, product head for FNB Money Management.

Retailers around the world, and in SA, have been advertising low prices, discounts, savings and specials as Black Friday approaches this week. While some focus on that one day, others have turned November into a month of sales and specials.

The sector is looking to festive season shoppers to make back some lost ground, with BankservAfrica predicting that Black Friday sales are likely to outstrip last year’s that were hit by the Covid-19 shock.

But as retailers look for record sales, consumers need to be careful that their hard-earned rands are not spent frivolously during this time.

Ochse says while it is a good time to shop around for a bargain or two, it is also very easy to get caught up in the hype and fall into the trap of overspending, highlighting that “the festive season spirit is starting to take hold”.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

However, it can be a good time to get a great bargain and buy something that one has had one’s eye on for a while.

She offers the following tips to help bring order to the mayhem: defining a budget; making a list of what’s actually needed; doing extensive research before spending; making use of loyalty or rewards programmes; investigating warranties and return policies; and shopping safely in the face of growing cybercrime in SA.

Topics of discussion include: the evolution of Black Friday and festive season shopping, the tension between retailers trying to recover the losses of the pandemic versus continued pressure on consumer pockets, tips for navigating Black Friday, and an outlook for consumer spending in the coming year.

Looking for a bargain? You may be disappointed by Black Friday

Facing higher costs, retailers have little choice but to cut down on promotions this year to protect profit margins
Opinion
2 days ago

South Africans will be looking for genuine deals this Black Friday

Though the majority of consumers are planning to shop in-store on Black Friday, online shopping will not lag far behind
News & Insights
6 hours ago

Fears Massmart strike could spread

Industrial action comes as retailers face serious headwinds, including rising costs and a weak economy
Business
1 day ago

PODCAST | ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste’ — opportunities presented by load-shedding

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gladwin Malishe and  Clinton Carter-Brown to discuss the current round of load-shedding
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | Effect of violence on SA’s international standing

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kieran Fahy, CEO for BNP Paribas SA
National
4 days ago
