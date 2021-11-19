PODCAST | ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste’ — opportunities presented by load-shedding

Opportunities brought about by load-shedding in SA are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gladwin Malishe, deputy president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Clinton Carter-Brown, head of the energy centre at The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

SA is currently experiencing its longest bout of load-shedding — a systematic reduction of power provided by power utility Eskom — with rolling blackouts having become a part of life in the last month and a half.

Without dwelling too much on the obvious negative impact of the power outages, the discussion mainly focuses on opportunities that arise from this state of affairs.



