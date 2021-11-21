Fears Massmart strike could spread
Industrial action comes as retailers face serious headwinds, including rising costs and a weak economy
21 November 2021 - 08:19
The South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) on Friday began an indefinite strike at Walmart-owned Massmart, sparking concern this could spill over into the rest of the sector, which is already facing rising costs and a weak economy.
Saccawu spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said the union was “busy talking” to staff at other retailers who could inflict pressure on Massmart in the “form of a sympathy or secondary strike”, and the union would “announce this one soon”...
