Companies / Energy BREAKING NEWS: Ndabezinhle Mkhize steps down from Eskom Pension and Provident Fund

The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund’s (EPPF’s) chief investment officer is stepping down to pursue other interests.

The EPPF said in a statement on Monday that Ndabezinhle Mkhize, who joined the state utility's pension fund in 2014, was stepping down as of the end of November. Mkhize’s contract will be coming to an end and he has elected to pursue interests outside the state utility’s pension fund, the EPPF said...