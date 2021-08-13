Loss-making Game remains a drain on Massmart’s coffers
Turnaround efforts are not gaining traction, after a R570m writedown on the flagship chain store
13 August 2021 - 10:15
UPDATED 15 August 2021 - 19:16
Massmart, the owner of Makro, Game and Builders that is headquartered in KwaZulu-Natal, has written down the value of its assets by half a billion rand, it revealed in a trading update that recorded another six months of losses and continued struggles at Game.
The company, majority owned by the world’s largest grocer Walmart, is undergoing a turnaround strategy after two years of consecutive losses exceeding R1bn, and a half-year to June 27 update showed its hardware chain Builders is thriving, but Game is yet to see results from the turnaround strategy...
