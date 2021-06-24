Walmart throws Massmart another lifeline
The global retailer is taking over payments of its subsidiary, which has lost more than R1bn in two years
24 June 2021 - 18:19
Global retailer Walmart is again coming to the aid of subsidiary Massmart, owner of Game and Builders Warehouse, by paying a third-party provider of financial services for the next two years, with the JSE-listed retailer having to repay the money interest free.
Walmart owns a majority stake in Massmart, which has lost more than R1bn for two consecutive years, as retailer Game struggles to turn a profit. Walmart in 2020 provided Massmart with a rolling R4bn loan as the SA company’s medium term debt became due. ..
