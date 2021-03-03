E-commerce and the dangerous rise of screen scraping

SA banks have been pushed into participating in a new transaction-type, without consultation. Card-based e-commerce transactions are cumbersome with 3D secure and bank authorisations required to prevent online fraud. The only other way to make an e-commerce transaction legally via electronic funds transfer (EFT), is slow and expensive. This has given rise to a fintech business model that creates a workaround taking advantage of a regulatory gap. It's called screen scraping.

Screen scraping is when third-party companies access consumer bank accounts by offering consumers a portal that mirrors the online banking portal and feels like a typical login page. The customer unwittingly enters his or her information, which is then captured and stored by the third-party fintech company. This allows the third-party to log into the customer’s account, and the bank is not able to detect the difference.

These third-party fintech companies make a false equivalency between screen scraping and Open Banking. European legislation that created Open Banking was designed to improve efficiency, empower consumers, and level the playing field in payments by allowing customers to decide who can have access to their accounts for safe and secure payment authorisation. Regulated third-parties work directly with banks and financial institutions to access customer accounts faster and in a more secure way.

Every payment service permitted to operate within the SA national payment system (NPS), including screen scraping requires approval by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB). Screen scrapers ignore regulations and have introduced a payment-type under the radar. The consumer assumes that the payment is safe, secure and regulated but it is not. The screen scrapers reply with a “trust me, I will not lose or sell or compromise your banking login details and account information”.

This clearly is not good enough.