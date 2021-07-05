TOM EATON: The Nkandla Nation, bluffed up by the media and ANC babysitters
Two desperate presidents and a police minister who can’t act with no pensioners to water-blast
05 July 2021 - 18:53
In the opening act of the maritime drama movie Captain Phillips, two desperate men in the middle of nowhere try to convince each other they’re much more powerful than they look.
The one is the eponymous Phillips, who is watching a boatload of Somali pirates close in on his lumbering, unarmed cargo ship. The other is the pirate captain, Muse, who has extremely dangerous paymasters to appease back in Somalia, and who would prefer not to perform dangerous ship-to-ship gymnastics in big swells...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now