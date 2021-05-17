Competition Commission set to launch inquiry into e-commerce platforms
17 May 2021 - 20:42
The Competition Commission will on Wednesday launch an inquiry into e-commerce platforms operating in SA.
Online platforms selling a variety of goods and services from clothing to groceries have been gaining momentum over the past years, and most recently during the lockdown, as consumers avoided shopping centres in a bid to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19. ..
