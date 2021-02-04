The retail evolution: retail is not dead

The rhetoric of “retail is dead” is incorrect. In fact, retail is advancing at a rapid rate to meet the consumer demands for in-store innovation and service solutions for their shopping requirements in this post-Covid era.

This was the view of industry thought leaders who participated in the Fortress Retail Evolution webinar on February 4, hosted by Beyond Binary and 48H CEO Mike Stopforth, including panel members Fortress Reit retail executive director Vuso Majija, Nepi Rockcastle CEO Alex Morar, Bathu Shoes head of retail Tshiamo Mathibela and Cash Converters CEO Richard Mukheibir, and other retail experts.

Scenario planner and futurist Graeme Codrington said the pandemic has accelerated a lot of the trends that were already under way.

“E-commerce is one of the biggest trends at this time, but it’s not merely about putting your products online and then hoping somebody buys them. It’s not competition for traditional retail, it extends and expands traditional retail. You need to develop relationships with your consumers and then personalise your connection with them through the right in-store experiences that give them reasons to keep coming back — it’s not just sales,” said Codrington.

When discussing the innovations in play right now, Majija said tenant mixes are evolving and changing in response to changes in customer behaviour. “Pre-Covid, we saw space consolidation by tenants, including the closure of non-performing stores. For example, banks closed branches and Edgars closed stores. On the other hand, certain retail categories including grocers, pharmacies and athleisure tenants were opening new stores. This is because shoppers were focusing on essential items, health and beauty products, and changes in clothing preferences.

“Our biggest challenge as landlords at this time isn’t omnichannel retail; it’s economic growth. There is appetite from small and large retailers to open stores, but the current economic situation is the main hindrance.”

SMEs are key drivers of economic growth in the country, and are the type of tenants landlords are hoping to attract to their shopping centres. “Both large and small partners are looking for space — it’s not all doom and gloom. Our priority this year is to try to accommodate as many of those opportunities as possible,” said Majija.