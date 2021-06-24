Money & Investing Pennystocks on the JSE to buy, and avoid Mostly, below 10c is where listed companies go to die. But sometimes there are diamonds in the dirt BL PREMIUM

Pennies from heaven, or pennies from hell? That is the question punters who delve into the penny stocks on the JSE are constantly mulling.

Penny stocks, by definition, trade below 10c. The premise is that small investors can grab literally millions of shares for a relatively small sum, put these in a bottom drawer and then hope for a ten bagger...