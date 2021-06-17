Labat misses results deadline, putting JSE listing at risk
The industrial group has until the end of June to submit financial results for the six months to end-February
17 June 2021 - 13:25
Labat Africa, the black-owned industrial investment company that is positioning itself for opportunities in the cannabis industry, is at risk of losing its listing on the JSE.
The JSE announced on Thursday that Labat had failed to submit financial statements for the six months to end-February and that it could soon be punished for not meeting JSE listings requirements...
