Companies / Retail & Consumer Spur executives pay tribute as CEO Pierre van Tonder leaves after 24 years at helm Van Tonder leaves behind legacy of growth and development, say colleagues BL PREMIUM

Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder gave his last results presentation on Friday as he prepares to retire after 24 years as MD and CEO of the restaurant chain, leaving behind a fantastic legacy, in the words of a colleague.

In the results presentation, Spur CFO Phillip Matthee paid tribute to Van Tonder saying he had dedicated nearly 40 years of his life to Spur and it “was a job well done”...