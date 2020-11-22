Spur executives pay tribute as CEO Pierre van Tonder leaves after 24 years at helm
Van Tonder leaves behind legacy of growth and development, say colleagues
22 November 2020 - 16:55
Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder gave his last results presentation on Friday as he prepares to retire after 24 years as MD and CEO of the restaurant chain, leaving behind a fantastic legacy, in the words of a colleague.
In the results presentation, Spur CFO Phillip Matthee paid tribute to Van Tonder saying he had dedicated nearly 40 years of his life to Spur and it “was a job well done”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now