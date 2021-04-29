Companies / Retail & Consumer

Daimler and Volvo join forces on hydrogen-powered fuel cells

The two heavy-truck companies want to become a fuel-cell leader and plan to start ramping up production in Europe in 2025

29 April 2021 - 13:18 Christoph Rauwald
Picture: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Picture: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Frankfurt — Global heavy-truck rivals Daimler and Volvo Group have kicked off a joint venture for hydrogen-powered fuel cell stacks, seeking to advance a technology that’s been in development for decades but has suffered from high costs and patchy infrastructure.

The two companies want to become a fuel-cell leader and plan to start ramping up production in Europe in 2025, they said on  Thursday at the launch of their Cellcentric venture announced a year ago.

“Hydrogen-powered fuel-cell electric trucks will be key for enabling carbon dioxide-neutral transportation in the future,” Daimler truck chief Martin Daum said in a statement. “Battery-electric trucks alone will not make this possible.”

Road haulage is still dominated by diesel trucks, but stricter regulation is forcing manufacturers to accelerate a shift towards cleaner engines. That’s boosted efforts by incumbents and Tesla to work on battery-electric trucks, which many companies forecast to be rolled out faster and on a much broader scale than fuel-cell stacks.

The industry’s two largest manufacturers joining forces on fuel cells will raise the bar for peers such as Paccar or Volkswagen’s Traton. Parts giant Robert Bosch co-operated with start-up Nikola Motor and forged a fuel-cell joint venture with Qingling Motors in China.

When Daimler and Volvo announced the 50-50 joint venture a year ago, they signaled a plan to explore options beyond the use on highways, such as stationary power generation.

So far, the lack of infrastructure remains a major roadblock. Daimler, Volvo and other European peers have called for the creation of 300, high-performance hydrogen refueling stations for heavy-duty vehicles by 2025.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Miner vs Musk and hydrogen vs battery

Iron ore billionaire Andrew Forrest says hydrogen is the way forward for green energy; EV pioneer Elon Musk says hydrogen fuel cells are a no-go
World
1 month ago

Sasol moves into low-carbon green hydrogen

The announcements come a day after the group launched a joint tender process to procure 900MW of renewable energy
Companies
2 weeks ago

Start-ups work at new ways to recycle car batteries

Companies want to avoid the toxic pollution of high-heat smelting processes used to recover lead
Companies
6 days ago

Daimler to cut working hours over chip shortage

Car makers closed in 2020 during  Covid-19 now have to compete with the consumer electronics industry for chip supplies
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa begins to plug the gaps in its executive team
Companies / Financial Services
2.
SA fund managers are turning bullish on local ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Yoco on the hunt for billions in digital ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Numsa joins Ayo court battle against FNB
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Green shoots or hot air? Sasol’s decarbonisation ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Anglo American to study feasibility of developing huge hydrogen valley

Companies / Mining

Ramano’s green hydrogen dream for SA

Companies / Energy

Carmakers join tech giants in production cuts as global chip shortage worsens

Companies

Volvo to go all electric by 2030

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.