Companies / Retail & Consumer

Volvo to go all electric by 2030

The Swedish carmaker believes there will be no customers who want to stay with a petrol engine

02 March 2021 - 12:21 Nick Carey and Helena Soderpalm
Volvo's first all-electric vehicle was the XC40 Recharge SUV, unveiled in 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo's first all-electric vehicle was the XC40 Recharge SUV, unveiled in 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED

London — Volvo’s entire car line-up will be fully electric by 2030, the Chinese-owned company said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of carmakers planning to phase out fossil-fuel engines by the end of this decade.

“I am totally convinced there will be no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine,” Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson told reporters when asked about future demand for electric vehicles (EVs). “We are convinced that an electric car is more attractive for customers.”

The Swedish carmaker said 50% of its global sales should be fully-electric cars by 2025 and the other half hybrid models.

Owned by Hangzhou-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Volvo said it will launch a new family of electric cars in the next few years, all of which will be sold online only. Volvo will unveil its second all-electric model, the C40, later on Tuesday.

Volvo’s first EV was the XC40 Recharge SUV, unveiled in 2017.

Samuelsson said Volvo will include wireless upgrades and fixes for its new electric models — an approach pioneered by electric carmaker Tesla.

Carmakers are racing to switch to zero-emission models as they face CO2 emissions targets in Europe and China, plus looming bans in some countries on fossil fuel vehicles.

Last month, Ford Motor said its line-up in Europe will be fully electric by 2030, while Tata Motors unit Jaguar Land Rover said its luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch electric models of its entire line-up by 2030.

In November 2020, luxury carmaker Bentley, owned by Germany’s Volkswagen, said its models will be all electric by 2030.

Electrification is expensive for carmakers and as EVs have fewer moving parts, employment in the automotive industry is expected to shrink.

Last week, the head of Daimler’s truck division said going electric will cost thousands of jobs in the company’s powertrain plants in Germany.

Volvo said it will invest heavily in online sales channels to “radically reduce” the complexity of its model line-up and provide customers with transparent pricing.

The carmaker’s global network of 2,400 traditional bricks-and-mortar dealers will remain open to service vehicles and to help customers make online orders.

Via volvocars.com customers will be able to choose from a simplified range of pre-configured electric Volvos for quick delivery — but they will still be able to order custom-made models.

Reuters

Ford and JLR commit to all-electric cars

Stringent emissions targets lead to dramatic shift away from petrol and diesel engines
Life
1 week ago

Go green or go down the tubes, car exporters warned

Electrification is shaking up the industry globally, and SA faces a stern test of its regulatory relevance and competitive advantages
Business
3 weeks ago

Porsche Taycan sets indoor speed record

The electric sports car achieves over 165km/h inside a building
Life
2 weeks ago

Hyundai recalls 82,000 EVs over fire risk from the battery

The cost of the recall, mostly for its Kona crossover, of $900m shows how pricey the move to electric vehicles can be
Companies
4 days ago

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 2,000 jobs

Parent company Tata clocked a profit at the end of 2020 after three straight quarters of losses
Life
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery Bank is finding ‘familiar’ new clients
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Job cuts at Woolworths fashion business very ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
RCL Foods looks for acquisitions even as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
JP Morgan to boost local fintechs servicing spaza ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
IA Bell and John Deere await Takeover Regulation ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

VW’s potential Porsche listing will shake up car industry

Companies

Ford to go almost entirely electric by 2030

Companies

Apple’s electric car plan lifts vehicle companies in Asia

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.