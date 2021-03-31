Companies / Mining Anglo American to study feasibility of developing huge hydrogen valley The proposed project will stretch about 835km from Limpopo to the south coast near Durban BL PREMIUM

Anglo American, the diversified mining group, has entered into a collaboration agreement to conduct a feasibility study on the development of a proposed “hydrogen valley” in SA’s Bushveld geological area where most of the country’s platinum group metals are mined.

The agreement is being spearheaded by the department of science & innovation (DSI) and also involves energy and services company Engie, the SA National Development Institute (Sanedi) and clean-energy solutions provider Bambili Energy, Anglo American said on Wednesday...