Anglo American to study feasibility of developing huge hydrogen valley
The proposed project will stretch about 835km from Limpopo to the south coast near Durban
31 March 2021 - 14:25
Anglo American, the diversified mining group, has entered into a collaboration agreement to conduct a feasibility study on the development of a proposed “hydrogen valley” in SA’s Bushveld geological area where most of the country’s platinum group metals are mined.
The agreement is being spearheaded by the department of science & innovation (DSI) and also involves energy and services company Engie, the SA National Development Institute (Sanedi) and clean-energy solutions provider Bambili Energy, Anglo American said on Wednesday...
