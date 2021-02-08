Companies / Energy Ramano’s green hydrogen dream for SA Fuel-cell project has become the starting point for a plant to establish a ‘hydrogen valley’ BL PREMIUM

Mashudu Ramano’s already ambitious fuel-cell venture is fast morphing into an even greater endeavour to tap into a $100bn (R1.4-trillion) opportunity that will transform Mpumalanga into a green hydrogen heartland.

Ramano’s Mitochondria Energy Systems is developing a bespoke fuel-cell technology in partnership with Austrian engineering company AVL. With already R50m in funding from the Industrial Development Corporation and the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the R2bn fuel-cell project is completing its final bankability studies with a view to begin production of 250MW in fuel cells a year from 2023. ..