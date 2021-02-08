Ramano’s green hydrogen dream for SA
Fuel-cell project has become the starting point for a plant to establish a ‘hydrogen valley’
08 February 2021 - 15:28
Mashudu Ramano’s already ambitious fuel-cell venture is fast morphing into an even greater endeavour to tap into a $100bn (R1.4-trillion) opportunity that will transform Mpumalanga into a green hydrogen heartland.
Ramano’s Mitochondria Energy Systems is developing a bespoke fuel-cell technology in partnership with Austrian engineering company AVL. With already R50m in funding from the Industrial Development Corporation and the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the R2bn fuel-cell project is completing its final bankability studies with a view to begin production of 250MW in fuel cells a year from 2023. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now