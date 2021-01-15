BRASHER’S SUCCESSOR
New Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone at home in low-margin retail
15 January 2021 - 05:10
After a successful eight-year tenure, Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher shoes are to be filled by Netherlands-born Pieter Boone, who has held various leadership positions at a German multinational company and comes with significant experience in emerging markets.
Boone was COO at Metro — which sells wholesale food in multiple markets across the world, runs a logistics company and provides food to the hospitality sector — before having his contract terminated in 2018, according to the German company’s 2017/2018 annual report...
