AB InBev suspends job and investment merger conditions due to alcohol ban
SAB says risk for the two conditions is caused directly by the alcohol ban, which it says is unconstitutional
07 January 2021 - 17:52
SAB has revealed in court papers that the government has been informed that the conditions in the merger agreement between AB InBev and SABMiller have been suspended effective from the day the new alcohol ban was imposed at the end of December.
The conditions raised by SAB impact two key issues in SA — jobs in a country in which unemployment is at record highs, and investment, which is necessary to grow SA’s already ailing economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now