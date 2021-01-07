National AB InBev suspends job and investment merger conditions due to alcohol ban SAB says risk for the two conditions is caused directly by the alcohol ban, which it says is unconstitutional BL PREMIUM

SAB has revealed in court papers that the government has been informed that the conditions in the merger agreement between AB InBev and SABMiller have been suspended effective from the day the new alcohol ban was imposed at the end of December.

The conditions raised by SAB impact two key issues in SA — jobs in a country in which unemployment is at record highs, and investment, which is necessary to grow SA’s already ailing economy...