Clicks to make debut in Khayelitsha with three stores as it eyes expansion CEO Vikesh Ramsunder says the group plans to forge ahead with expansion and job creation despite weak economic climate

Clicks will open three stores in Khayelitsha after struggling for years to enter the Cape Town township due to lack of retail space. Space became available due to shop closures because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clicks is among the few groups in SA that are continuing to expand domestically as many companies pull back on expansion due to a weak economy, policy uncertainty, government red tape and the destructive effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on businesses.