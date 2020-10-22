RETAILING
Clicks to make debut in Khayelitsha with three stores as it eyes expansion
CEO Vikesh Ramsunder says the group plans to forge ahead with expansion and job creation despite weak economic climate
22 October 2020 - 22:57
Clicks will open three stores in Khayelitsha after struggling for years to enter the Cape Town township due to lack of retail space. Space became available due to shop closures because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Clicks is among the few groups in SA that are continuing to expand domestically as many companies pull back on expansion due to a weak economy, policy uncertainty, government red tape and the destructive effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on businesses.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now