Woolworths to drop prices on some premium goods
The high-end food retailer is trying to sell its goods to lower-income earners
20 October 2020 - 18:13
Woolworths, the upper-market food group, is committing R1bn over the next two to three years so it can bring down the prices of its premium products.
The move puts Woolworths in direct competition with companies such as Shoprite and Pick n Pay for the wallets of lower-income earners.
