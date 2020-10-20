CHRIS GILMOUR: Flagging retail sales performance casts shadow over recovery
Growth is still negative after four months of easing of restrictions, trailing behind countries such as Brazil
20 October 2020 - 17:20
Consumer spending constitutes most of SA’s GDP by far. When people have money and are spending it, it means that the economy is growing and vice versa. But now, SA retail sales growth is languishing and eight months into 2020 is still heavily negative, due to the severe lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak that began in March.
The recovery that began in May appears to be running out of steam, which doesn’t augur well for economic growth prospects this year or next.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now