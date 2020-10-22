Massmart and other retailers ramp up online offerings
22 October 2020 - 13:12
UPDATED 22 October 2020 - 18:35
Massmart, owner of Makro and Builders Warehouse, has appointed Walmart executive Sylvester John to lead the e-commerce team as SA retailers focus on improving their online offerings.
John has experience in e-commerce, omnichannel retail and last-mile delivery.
