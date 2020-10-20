Pick n Pay to buy Bottles delivery app

Retail group Pick n Pay has agreed to buy online delivery app Bottles, which launched as SA’s first alcohol delivery app and has recently branched out into groceries.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by November, Pick n Pay said. Details on the acquisition cost were not provided.

Pick n Pay and other retailers have been grappling with a surge in online sales due to Covid-19, and its prior one-hour liquor delivery partnership with Bottles has recently been shifted into a same-day essential grocery service.

“In partnership with Bottles, we were able to introduce an on-demand grocery delivery service less than a week after the start of the lockdown.,” said CEO Richard Brasher.

“The Grocery Essentials offer has been hugely popular with customers, building on Bottles’s achievement as the best-rated app by customers in the sector,” Brasher said.

Bottles was launched in 2016 as SA’s first alcohol on-demand delivery app, and partnered with Pick n Pay in 2018.

After the prohibition on the sale of alcohol in March, Bottles repurposed its app within four days, emerging with a new offer to deliver on-demand “Grocery Essentials” to customers.

The service offers more than 7,000 products at store prices, with an average delivery time of 90 minutes, Pick n Pay said.

Since its move to groceries on March 31, the app has had more than 700,000 downloads, with more than 350,000 registered users.

