Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay to buy Bottles delivery app

20 October 2020 - 09:18 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS
Picture: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS

Retail group Pick n Pay has agreed to buy online delivery app Bottles, which launched as SA’s first alcohol delivery app and has recently branched out into groceries.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by November, Pick n Pay said. Details on the acquisition cost were not provided.

Pick n Pay and other retailers have been grappling with a surge in online sales due to Covid-19, and its prior one-hour liquor delivery partnership with Bottles has recently been shifted into a same-day essential grocery service.

“In partnership with Bottles, we were able to introduce an on-demand grocery delivery service less than a week after the start of the lockdown.,” said CEO Richard Brasher.

“The Grocery Essentials offer has been hugely popular with customers, building on Bottles’s achievement as the best-rated app by customers in the sector,” Brasher said.

Bottles was launched in 2016 as SA’s first alcohol on-demand delivery app, and partnered with Pick n Pay in 2018.

After the prohibition on the sale of alcohol in March, Bottles repurposed its app within four days, emerging with a new offer to deliver on-demand “Grocery Essentials” to customers.

The service offers more than 7,000 products at store prices, with an average delivery time of 90 minutes, Pick n Pay said.

Since its move to groceries on March 31, the app has had more than 700,000 downloads, with more than 350,000 registered users.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

How Apple is adapting its operations to speed up deliveries

The tech giant will use its network of retail stores as distribution centres
Companies
1 week ago

E-commerce is the future of sales: is your business ready?

SPONSORED | Every business needs to ensure they’re ready to meet the rising demands of online purchasing
Business
1 week ago

STORE WARS: The battle for wallets goes digital

Covid-19 has prompted a ‘once in a generation’ shift to online retail — but have SA companies been caught napping?
Features
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Capitec partners with EasyEquities to offer share ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Grasp huge hydrogen potential, PwC report urges
Companies / Energy
3.
Pick n Pay to buy Bottles delivery app
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Asset sale may be a windfall for Omnia investors
Companies / Industrials
5.
Afrox delisting will be bad news for JSE
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Pick n Pay shakes off Covid’s shackles

Money & Investing

Pick n Pay warns of big Covid-19 hit to earnings

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Alibaba doubles stake in China’s biggest hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.