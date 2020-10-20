Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay halves dividend after R2.8bn Covid-19 sales hit

20 October 2020 - 08:59 Karl Gernetzky
Pick n Pay reports that lockdown trading restrictions affected up to 20% of the group’s revenue in its six months to end-August. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Retailer Pick n Pay has cut its half-year dividend by more than half, after Covid-19 restrictions and safety measures cost it an estimated R2.8bn in lost sales.

The group reported turnover rose 2.6% to R44.2bn in its six months to end-August, with trading restrictions affecting up to 20% of the group’s revenue at different stages of the nationwide lockdown.

Sales were further hit by reduced trading hours, limits on the number of customers in stores and temporary store closures, Pick n Pay said.

Profit after tax fell 59% to R158.7m, while the group cut its dividend 56% to 18.74c a share. Pick n Pay said it faced an additional R150m in operating costs directly due to Covid-19, while a voluntary severance programme cost a further R100m.

Core retail sales — including food, groceries and general merchandise, but excluding liquor, clothing and tobacco — grew 8.7% year on year, the group said. Liquor and tobacco sales decreased 47.5% over the period, amid government restrictions on these products.

Online sales doubled over the period, with a 200% increase in active online customers.

“Notwithstanding unprecedented levels of demand, our online platform achieved product availability — order fulfilment rates — of 94% and on-time delivery rates of 98%,” the group said.

“Although the pandemic inevitably impacted our sales and profit, we have delivered a resilient result, with many reasons to be positive about the future,” said CEO Richard Brasher.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

