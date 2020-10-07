HALF-YEAR RESULTS
Pick n Pay warns of big Covid-19 hit to earnings
Profit warning underlines the high costs of staying open during the pandemic
07 October 2020 - 22:44
Pick n Pay warned of as much as a 60% drop in half-year earnings on Wednesday, underlining the costs of staying open during the pandemic and the effect of trading restrictions for virtually its entire March-August reporting period.
The company expects that headline earnings per share, the main profit measure that strips out certain one-off, nontrading items, could fall in a range of 50%-60% to between 34.01c and 42.51c in the 26 weeks to the end of August.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now