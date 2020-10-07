Companies / Retail & Consumer HALF-YEAR RESULTS Pick n Pay warns of big Covid-19 hit to earnings Profit warning underlines the high costs of staying open during the pandemic BL PREMIUM

Pick n Pay warned of as much as a 60% drop in half-year earnings on Wednesday, underlining the costs of staying open during the pandemic and the effect of trading restrictions for virtually its entire March-August reporting period.

The company expects that headline earnings per share, the main profit measure that strips out certain one-off, nontrading items, could fall in a range of 50%-60% to between 34.01c and 42.51c in the 26 weeks to the end of August.