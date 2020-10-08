Features / Cover Story STORE WARS: The battle for wallets goes digital Covid-19 has prompted a ‘once in a generation’ shift to online retail — but have SA companies been caught napping? BL PREMIUM

Until February, the battle for customers’ digital shopping baskets was a minor skirmish on the fringes of the larger retail war taking place in shops around SA.

Then Covid-19 arrived, sparking a seismic shift in consumer behaviour. Retailers, for years complacent or absent from the online marketplace, had to go from zero to 100 almost overnight. Suddenly, the digital basket had been thrust into the frontline.