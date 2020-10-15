Pick n Pay shakes off Covid’s shackles
Pick n Pay’s shares still trail those of Spar and Shoprite, but some in the market say this is the retailer to watch
15 October 2020 - 05:00
Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher is fond of saying humans overestimate what can be done in the short term and underestimate what can be achieved in the long term.
It’s an apt sentiment, considering the 50%-60% plunge in headline EPS (HEPS) that the retailer is likely to report for its half-year results to end-August.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now