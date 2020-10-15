Money & Investing Pick n Pay shakes off Covid’s shackles Pick n Pay’s shares still trail those of Spar and Shoprite, but some in the market say this is the retailer to watch BL PREMIUM

Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher is fond of saying humans overestimate what can be done in the short term and underestimate what can be achieved in the long term.

It’s an apt sentiment, considering the 50%-60% plunge in headline EPS (HEPS) that the retailer is likely to report for its half-year results to end-August.