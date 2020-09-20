Companies / Retail & Consumer Woolworths embarks on strategic overhaul of fashion business BL PREMIUM

Food and clothing retailer Woolworths’s newly appointed CEO, Roy Bagattini, has placed more focus on accelerating the turnaround efforts of its fashion, home and beauty (FBH) business, a section that has been consistently underperforming for years.

The division posted a disappointing first-half performance, which was further worsened by the government-imposed lockdown in the second half causing sales to fall 10.7% for the full year.