Woolworths embarks on strategic overhaul of fashion business
20 September 2020 - 16:18
Food and clothing retailer Woolworths’s newly appointed CEO, Roy Bagattini, has placed more focus on accelerating the turnaround efforts of its fashion, home and beauty (FBH) business, a section that has been consistently underperforming for years.
The division posted a disappointing first-half performance, which was further worsened by the government-imposed lockdown in the second half causing sales to fall 10.7% for the full year.
