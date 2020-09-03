Companies / Retail & Consumer Truworths’s frayed UK business worth repairing, says CEO Michael Mark, who is retiring after three decades at the SA retailer, says feedback from restructuring experts was positive BL PREMIUM

Truworths’s struggling UK footwear chain is worth saving, CEO Michael Mark said on Thursday, after the SA clothing company outlined plans to advance a total of £6.5m (R144m) over the next 15 months to keep the business it has already written down by more than R4bn afloat.

Truworths, owner of local brands Identity and Naartjie, bought the British footwear retailer for R5.5bn, but low consumer confidence due to Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic has slowed trading in its UK, Ireland and Germany stores.