WATCH: Stock pick — Inditex
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
16 September 2020 - 10:24
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Inditex as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Inditex, they have a number of brands of which the most well known is Zara. They have a good model in terms of their fashion procurement and design and their lead times are short compared to some of the other retailers.”
