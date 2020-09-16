Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Inditex

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

16 September 2020 - 10:24 Business Day TV
Zara store entrance. Picture: ROBERTO MACHADO/GETTY IMAGES
Zara store entrance. Picture: ROBERTO MACHADO/GETTY IMAGES

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Inditex as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Inditex, they have a number of brands of which the most well known is Zara. They have a good model in terms of their fashion procurement and design and their lead times are short compared to some of the other retailers.”

Group urges brands to stop sourcing from China region over fears of forced labour

More than 180 organisations have called for companies to cut ties with Xinjiang cotton and clothing suppliers
World
1 month ago

JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Sweden’s investment smorgasbord

Sweden has stood out this year for its unusual response to the Covid-19 crisis. But there are other ways in which the country stands out too
Opinion
2 months ago

Is time up for malls?

The looming demise of Intu Properties, one of the UK’s largest mall operators and developers, raises renewed questions about the future of ...
Features
2 months ago

JOAN MULLER: This is the one bright light in a property sector ruined by Covid

Self-storage seems to be an exception in the unforgiving economic climate of the pandemic
Opinion
2 months ago

Necessity: The mother of innovation

Amid shortages of critical medical equipment and apparel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, companies around the world are altering their manufacturing ...
Features
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand improves on positive Covid-19 vaccine news
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms ahead of Reserve Bank ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
4.
Oil falls amid escalating worry about demand
Markets
5.
World stocks rise on vaccine hopes and EM ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.