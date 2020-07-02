Pepkor welcomes Mr Tekkie ruling

Retail group Pepkor, formerly Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), said on Thursday that it welcomes a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision barring shoe chain Mr Tekkie from selling stock Tekkie Town sold before October 2016.

The previous owners of Tekkie Town had established Mr Tekkie in the wake of Steinhoff’s accounting scandal, but Pepkor obtained an urgent interdict from the Western Cape high court in 2018 for a restraint of trade, an order that was taken on appeal by the previous owners and management of Tekkie Town.

The decision the Western Cape high court that a specified range of footwear should be removed from the shelves of Mr Tekkie stores was confirmed by the SCA on Tuesday.

“The Pepkor group will continue to protect its rights and interests and is confident that the legal process and system will continue to deliver justice,” the group said in a statement.

In 2016, Steinhoff bought control of Tekkie Town in exchange for Steinhoff shares. The shoe retail chain was then transferred to Star, which has subsequently been renamed Pepkor, ahead of its listing in September 2017.

The shares received for the shoe business became almost worthless when the Steinhoff share price plummeted in December 2017, following the disclosure of accounting irregularities.

With Ann Crotty

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za