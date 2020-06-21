Betting on retail bounce-back
Some clothing chains will have an edge in the race to recover from the lockdown
21 June 2020 - 00:02
SA's fashion retailers, battered by the strict early lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, face a long road to recovery, but some will bounce back faster than others, presenting an opportunity for investors.
Momentum Securities head of research Stephen Meintjes said this week the current cold snap should provide a fillip to clothing retailers, but warned that overall, a "lot of people would have probably decided they can do without new clothes for a while".
