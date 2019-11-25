Pepkor calls it quits in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic crisis in a decade marked by triple-digit inflation and foreign currency shortages, with most companies exiting as they are unable to take out foreign currency.

Pepkor is one of several SA companies that have been caught in Zimbabwe’s economic meltdown. Cement maker PPC last week reported that rising inflation and currency devaluation in Zimbabwe affected its half-year results.

“A decision was made to exit operations in Zimbabwe as a result of the continued macroeconomic challenges in the country and ongoing devaluation of the local currency. Management is in final negotiations with the relevant parties to conclude the terms of sale,” Pepkor said in a statement.

The company, which once had about 200 stores in Zimbabwe, decided to close the remaining stores because there were no signs of improvement in Zimbabwe’s economic conditions, CEO Leon Lourens said on Monday.

“The last few years have been tough. We have hung in there mainly for the sake of our loyal employees in that country. But it got too energy sapping for little returns and we have decided to move on,” he said.

Ron Klipin of Cratos Wealth said on Monday the company’s decision to close shop in Zimbabwe was understandable. “They have been downsizing for some time. With the new currency not convertible, it is not worth waiting for the situation to improve. The opportunity cost (of staying in the Zimbabwe market) is high because they can invest in other jurisdictions,” Klipin said.

As a result of the decision to exit Zimbabwe, the company suffered a loss of R70m, which includes the impairment of the disposal of assets.

Lourens said the company, formerly known as Steinhoff Africa Retail, had slowed down in new investments in the rest of Africa, where it has been operating since 1995. “We have learnt many lessons. One of the lessons is that you must know when to speed up and when to slow down. Now is the time to slow down,” he said.

CFO Riaan Hanekom said the company, whose capital expenditure in the year ended September 30 was R1.71bn, would only invest where it would get “adequate” return, especially in the rest of Africa.

“The African business is in a consolidation phase and 14 stores were closed, reducing the store network to 313 stores in total, excluding Zimbabwe,” Pepkor said.