Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor says coronavirus will likely lead to stock shortages

The group expects supply chain disruptions as a result of the coronavirus during its six months to end-September

11 March 2020 - 13:23 karl gernetzky
A Pep store in Balfour Mall in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
A Pep store in Balfour Mall in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

SA’s largest non-grocery retailer Pepkor expects temporary shortages of some products during its second half to end-September, due to the coronavirus outbreak resulting in factory closures in China.

The group — which has brands that include Pep, Ackermans, Incredible Connection and Timbercity — said on Wednesday that long lead times in sourcing stocks could allow its buying teams to respond, and is optimistic about customer service levels being largely maintained, despite interruptions to product availability.

In an update by CEO Leon Lourens at the group’s AGM, Pepkor said Pep and Ackermans achieved double-digit sales growth in January, though trading had weakened in February.

Trading in both JD Group and The Building Company was weaker during January and February in context of the continued, challenging trading environment for durable and building material products, the group said. 

High unit prices and the challenges in the construction industry continue to affect the businesses in these divisions.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Pepkor’s share price was up 0.87% to R15.05, having fallen about 24% over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Moving furniture gets trickier for retailers

Economic hard times and changing habits disrupt the industry
Business
3 days ago

Pepkor receives low-risk credit rating from Moody’s

Retailer aims to diversify funding and reduce financing costs
Companies
1 month ago

No pep in consumers’ step as Pepkor takes a knock

Pepkor’s trading performance weakens in fourth quarter, and Massmart plans to close Dion Wired stores
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
SA economy may not recover for five years, warns ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol may need a cash injection as shares extend ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Little-known Evanstan Investments snaps up major ...
Companies
4.
Rhodes foods makes Walmart cut with canned pears
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Balwin Properties banks on Waterfall node to be ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

No pep in consumers’ step as Pepkor takes a knock

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor receives low-risk credit rating from Moody’s

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Retail stocks face another tough year as economic growth sputters

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.