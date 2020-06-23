Pepkor to raise capital to support balance sheet
Proceeds will be used to help the group reduce its gearing level and hedge against coronavirus fallout
23 June 2020 - 20:26
Retailer Pepkor plans to raise as much as R2bn to help it strengthen its financial and liquidity position to hedge against the economic pressures brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pepkor said on Tuesday the proceeds from the capital raise will be used to help it reduce its current gearing level.
